Storms headed into the Las Vegas valley from the south were hitting Jean and Sloan at 4:00 p.m., Friday. While the valley remained dry Friday afternoon, storms headed north were bringing ominous clouds as the leading edge of the storm moved into Anthem. Flash flood warnings were issued along that leading edge all the way down to Primm for that storm which brought heavy rain and lightning Friday afternoon. Staying indoors is important and if you are able to safely snap any photos as the storm comes through, send them in to pix@8newsnow.com.