Blue skies and chilly 30s to start our Tuesday. Thankfully the north winds have calmed down for most areas and we’ll have plenty of good sunshine today, but below-normal temps will take a day or two to correct and then another cold, windy system hits southern Nevada. The temps will be on a roller coaster this week as we get closer to spring. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the cascading numbers along with more chances for rain and mountain snow.