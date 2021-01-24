Prepare for cold conditions, chance of snow as winter weather system makes its way to mountains, valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas valley residents can expect a very cold week and the chance for snow as a winter weather system makes its way into the area Sunday night.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday to 4 p.m. Monday. The National Weather Service expects snow in the mountains and possibly in some parts of the valley.

The greatest chance for snow is Monday morning through early Tuesday. The NWS notes McCarran Airport and the west side of the valley should see snow on Jan. 26.

“A very cold winter weather system will move into the area tonight and Monday bringing potential for significant high elevation snow and a wintry mix to the lower elevations Monday night into Tuesday,” the NWS noted on Sunday.

Snow in #LasVegas?! Let's talk. ❄️



How much snow you get Mon AM – Tues AM depends on your elevation.



McCarran/the Strip should SEE snow Tues AM, but over 1" isn't likely.

Summerlin & the west side could see 1-2"!



Type your zipcode into https://t.co/H4ycRSpCVQ for more! 😋❄️ pic.twitter.com/SPvPseiPXt — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 24, 2021

There’s also a winter weather advisory for Las Vegas from 4 a.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

So you've heard us talk about snow… a lot. ❄️



Through the day on Monday, lower elevations can expect persistent light rain, especially across S. Nevada & NW Arizona including #LasVegas. 🌧️



In other words *clears throat* DUST OFF THOSE UMBRELLAS!! ☔️#VegasWeather #NvWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/QPdT5oE8kQ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 24, 2021