Prepare for cold conditions, chance of snow as winter weather system makes its way to mountains, valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas valley residents can expect a very cold week and the chance for snow as a winter weather system makes its way into the area Sunday night.
A winter storm warning is in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday to 4 p.m. Monday. The National Weather Service expects snow in the mountains and possibly in some parts of the valley.
The greatest chance for snow is Monday morning through early Tuesday. The NWS notes McCarran Airport and the west side of the valley should see snow on Jan. 26.
“A very cold winter weather system will move into the area tonight and Monday bringing potential for significant high elevation snow and a wintry mix to the lower elevations Monday night into Tuesday,” the NWS noted on Sunday.
There’s also a winter weather advisory for Las Vegas from 4 a.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday.