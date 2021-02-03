Prepare for a windy Wednesday

Gusty southwest winds will make it a bit challenging to be outdoors this Wednesday with most of Clark County under a wind advisory until this evening. The mountains will have the roughest winds, but the valley has been getting steadily stronger breezes through the morning and they will keep bumping us around through late in the day. You might want to turn off the sprinklers and secure the trash cans! Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a look at some very spring-like temperatures coming in the next week or so.