Plenty of clouds as we head into winter

Fall is now behind us as we look ahead to three months of what should be our coolest season of the year. But with the milder air delivering today’s clouds, temps will be on the rise over the next few days. There is a large system off the west coast that will eventually bring chances for rain and mountain snow to the desert even before Santa gets here. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a look ahead to the holiday weekend and says you might want to ask for a new umbrella for Christmas.