Sunny skies and mainly light winds for a nice finish to the week. Warmer mid-80s today and Saturday, but southwest winds return starting tomorrow and that will increase fire weather dangers across our area. We really need some rain and there is a chilly storm heading our way late in the weekend that just may deliver those much-needed showers by the beginning of next week! Sherry’s most accurate forecast says you’ll definitely need the jackets for the cooler temps.