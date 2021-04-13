Plan for a gusty, dusty day

Prepare for a windy Tuesday! Overnight clouds have cleared and increasing winds are on the way as an area of low pressure settles over the Great Basin today. Southwesterly winds will reach 40 mph or higher in areas of the desert this afternoon and evening. Wind Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings have been issued to alert us to the possible hazards these gusty dry winds could bring today. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says one benefit of the winds will be cooler temperatures, but not for long.