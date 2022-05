A chilly start to Thursday with extra-cool temps and northwest breezes to boot. But today begins a warm-up and temperatures will rebound quickly with some of our hottest days of the year as soon as this weekend. Our recent cool afternoon highs will turn into our morning lows when our first triple-digit days of the year show themselves starting Sunday. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says prepare yourself for the heat like we haven’t felt since last September.