Our first real rain in 200 days!

Plenty of clouds to start our Friday and some gusty winds in the mountains so far. The clouds will thin a little and the winds will increase a lot through the day to keep temperatures well above normal again, reaching record mid-80s. But get ready for temps to take a dive, wet roads, and mountain snow; it’s our first real chance of rain in over six months and the first snow of the season for the mountains. Check the heater and get out the warmer jackets because Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says the very chilly temps will stick around for a while.