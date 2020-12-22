One more sunny, mild day

Starting the day with some high clouds passing through southern Nevada skies, but they are shifting east now, making way for another sunny winter day. Cool morning temps will, again, rise well above normal by the afternoon, reaching the mild upper 60s one more time before Christmas this week. Breezy west winds are blowing through the mountains already as a cold front heads our way by tonight, then the winds will turn chillier out of the north tomorrow. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has cooler December weather coming for Santa!