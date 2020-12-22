One more sunny, mild day

Our first day of winter is starting out chilly, as it should, but it will finish very mild. In fact, we could tie the record high of 68 degrees for December 21st by this afternoon! That's a quick rebound from last week's chilly 40s and 50s. Don't forget to look for the Christmas Star in the western sky after sunset tonight - that's Jupiter and Saturn having a very close meet-up. Sherry says don't get too used to these extra-mild temperatures because her most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has breezy north winds blowing in again before Christmas Eve to keep it cooler for the holiday weekend.