Hazy skies and more record-busting heat for our Labor Day Monday. Look for highs to reach the one-teens again this afternoon with heat warnings until after dinner. Then dry, gusty winds will blow into the desert Tuesday with different warnings and advisories ahead of a strong and cold late-summer storm out of Canada. Temperatures will take a huge dive while snow piles up in the Rockies this week. Sherry’s got the crazy quick changes you can expect in your most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast.