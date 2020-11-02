On the lookout for lightning

Clouds and sunshine on this first Monday of November. The threat of thunderstorms today in our mountains and nearby counties will bring dangerous lightning with very little rain, if any. The dry lightning could also start fires in our very dry mountains and gusty storm winds could help spread it quickly. Temps will stay above normal for the week with some windy and much cooler changes coming by the weekend. And Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the important details for Election Day Tuesday.