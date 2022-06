It’s unusual to feel the moisture in our desert air, but there is plenty leftover from yesterday’s passing rain showers. And combined with the sunshine and daytime heating, our skies could turn cloudy again by the afternoon with growing thunderstorms. Watch the skies for dangerous lightning and beware of gusty outflow winds, if storms do pop up! Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has drier and hotter changes for the weekend.