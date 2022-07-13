LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Not as hot as yesterday, but the humidity and thunderstorms were on the rise. High Pressure setting up in the Four Corners Region will wrap around more monsoon moisture westward and open the gates to thunderstorm development in Las Vegas Thursday. Best chances will be between noon to sunset . Wind and lightning will be the main threat, but brief rain also be found with the storms. Since the High won’t really be moving too much, we can expect slight chances for storms (mainly mountains) to stick around through early next week.