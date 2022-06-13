LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Not as hot as last week as high dipped down to 97. Gusty morning winds also decreased and remained breezy by afternoon, however more wind is expected tonight as the cold front begins to push through the region. Tuesday’s high is expected to be the coolest day in the extended before we heat up again with strong, gusty winds heading in #FathersDayWeekend.
Not as hot as last week and temps drop back to the 90s. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, June 13th
