Beautiful sunshine for our Thursday. Northerly winds will be returning today as high pressure strengthens over the west and into the desert. Winds along the Colorado River have been a bit bumpy already but will get stronger through the day with wind advisories issued from Lake Mead all the way past Bullhead City, AZ. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a look ahead to the last weekend of January and more chilly wind to start February.