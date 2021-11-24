North winds & cooler holiday temps

Nice sunshine on this pre-Thanksgiving Wednesday, but very cool north winds are blowing today as a cold front slides through the desert. Those winds will gust to 25 mph or more in most valley neighborhoods today with even higher winds along the Colorado River. We’re grateful for the sunshine, but don’t be fooled – those winds feel extra cool so keep a jacket or heavy sweater with you today. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the cooler temps Mother Nature is serving up for the holiday.