Breezy north winds started blowing again overnight and this morning. Isolated gusts to 25 mph in some valley neighborhoods will last mainly through the early part of our Tuesday, with stronger winds along the Colorado River all day. We’ll keep plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs in the very normal early-May 80s for a nice spring day. But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says those hotter 90s are returning quickly after today.