NO TRIPLE DIGITS TODAY -plus- SCATTERED SHOWERS

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Mostly cloudy today with widely scattered thunderstorms possible.

Little or no accumulation is expected, although lightning could be a problem with already dry brush leading to the potential for wildfires.



We probably won’t see triple digits for a couple of days, but they’ll be back Friday and it’s still going to be a hot weekend.



We’re going for 95 today, 98 Thursday and 100 Friday.

Temps jump to 104 Saturday and 108 Sunday before climbing up to 110 Monday and Tuesday.



Storms are moving quickly from the south to the north and with temps still pretty warm at the surface, a lot of the rain that does come out of the clouds will evaporate before hitting the ground.