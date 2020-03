LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The Las Vegas valley could get twice the normal amount of March rain during this week. The moderate to heavy rain will likely break daily rain records.

The rain will start Tuesday and it will rain on and off during the week. A large Pacific storm off the coast of Southern California is causing the rain in Southern Nevada. Las Vegas could experience a half-inch or more in rain with the heaviest downfall Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Thunderstorms are also possible. Other parts of the region could get as much as 2.0 inches.