No sign of ending record dry spell

The smoky haze hangs on across southern Nevada and we’ll see some high clouds moving into our skies later today, too. Late summer heat is not letting go either as temps ramp up to above 100 again by the afternoon. This hot, soupy mix should get stirred up tomorrow with increasing winds, but more clouds coming before the weekend that could bring some hints of rain to the desert. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast lets you know if there is any chance for us getting some of those showers to break our record dry spell.