No rest before storms return

Cloudy skies and so very muggy this Monday after another round of storms clobbered the valley again last night. No doubt there is more storm damage to clean up today, but there won’t be a lot of time before the chance for storms returns today. This time they will be sliding up from the south out of California and Arizona and could bring very heavy rain along with strong winds and lightning. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has flash flood watches for many areas where the heaviest rain is expected to fall today.