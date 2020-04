(KLAS) — Plenty of sunshine of this first day of April. And no foolin’, it could wind up as our warmest day of the year so far with warm southwesterly breezes ahead of a weak cold front poised in northern Nevada right now.

As it slides closer to us, the winds will increase to maybe 30 mph or higher this afternoon and tonight. Temps will drop behind the front tomorrow and Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has not one, but two cool downs coming in the next week.