LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: It was a gorgeous day at 62 degrees with light winds for Wednesday. However, things start changing tomorrow as an increase in winds have prompted the weather service to issue a #LakeWindAdvisory for Thursday at 4am until 4pm. The strongest winds however will be on Friday as several disturbances ride down backside of the jetstream bringing wind for several days. Temps will remain mild even with the winds and top out in the mid-60s next week.