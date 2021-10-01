Nice fall weekend ahead!

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS )– Another great fall day with all sunshine and afternoon highs a few degrees below normal – before a warming trend kicks in.



There will still be some lingering breezes up to 15mph, but it’s looking like a nice weekend.

Overnight lows will stay in the 60s while afternoon highs inch up to 90 and beyond until early next week.

We’ll see increasing clouds starting Monday afternoon leading to slight chances for rain Tuesday and Wednesday. We’re not expecting much, if any, accumulation, but the situation could change.