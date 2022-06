LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: NEW RECORD high set today with 109 this afternoon. Many neighborhoods were already in the 100s by 10 AM as the dangerous heat continues.

#ExcessiveHeatWarnings remain through Saturday for Las Vegas and Sunday for Lake Mead and the Colorado River Valley.

We’ll continue with potentially record-breaking temperatures tomorrow before a cooling trend commences. Gusty winds on Sunday will signify the change as highs drop below normal by early next week.