New Las Vegas residents find ways to cope with extreme heat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We will likely break temperature records this week, as the valley swelters during a days-long heat wave. It is a lot to handle for anyone, especially those who are new to the area.

We all know the basics of handling a heat wave: drink plenty of water, wear light clothing and make sure your air conditioner is working. But those who have only recently moved to Las Vegas have not experienced temperatures like we are seeing this week, including David Alcaraz-Duran.

“Coming to Vegas, it was kind of a big shock,” Alcaraz-Duran told 8 News Now.

He moved here two months ago. Like many, he sold his San Francisco home due to the hot housing market. The weather he was used to, however, is definitely a far cry from the harsh heat of the valley.

“[I] didn’t realize the summers were so hot here,” Alcaraz-Duran said.

One thing he was surprised by was how hot the inside of his car gets, but he is already learning what the locals do.

“One of my best friends actually recommended that we get a sunshade and put that up in the window,” Alcaraz-Duran shared. “I’ve never had a sunshade before, but I’m definitely going to run out to the store and get one.”

Officials say even those who have lived in Las Vegas for years still need a reminder — especially since the heat wave this week is one for the books.

“For the first time, my vehicle overheated this year. It hasn’t done it in 10 years,” said Tim Szymanski, public information officer for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

So, what is the best way to protect yourself? Experts say one of the most important things to do is stay out of the sun.

“Stay indoors between the hottest hours of the day, which is about 2pm to 7pm,” Szymanski urged.

That is something Alcaraz-Duran plans to do, as he settles into his new home.

“We stay indoors, try to stay in the air conditioning as much as possible,” he said.

Here are some extra tips for the new Las Vegans out there: