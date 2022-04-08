LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Warmer today as we come very close to record highs tomorrow. Breezy winds will return later in the day before temps cool by Sunday. We’re tracking a stronger and more potent weather system for early next week as #HighWindWatches have been issued from Monday 11am until 5am Tuesday. Gusts could exceed 50 mph in spots as temps are expected to drop 30 degrees from Saturday through Tuesday. Showers chances are also a possibility as the storm pushes through the first half of the week.