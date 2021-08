LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vehicles over 9 feet high are prohibited along Hoover Dam on Tuesday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Forecasted high winds triggered the alert on U.S. 93 in Boulder City Tuesday morning.

08:16:06 *UPDATE* High Winds – Vehicles Over 9 Feet High Are Prohibited – US-93 both directions on Hoover Bypass Bridge in Boulder City https://t.co/yRXehWhRcR — Nevada DOT Vegas (@nevadadotvegas) August 17, 2021

There have been no advisories from the National Weather Service issued, as of 8:16 a.m., when NDOT posted the alert, but gusty winds of up to 30 mph are expected Tuesday afternoon into the night and Wednesday.