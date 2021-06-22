Nate’s 8-Day Forecast – Tue., June 21, 2021

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A LITTLE LESS HEAT, A LITTLE MORE WIND.


After a high of 108 Monday we’re going for 104 today with southwest winds still up to 30mph.

Yesterday’s high of 108 broke a string of 7 days in a row with the high at or above 110.

Look for increasing clouds Tuesday night with the low in the mid 80s.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday with a chance for showers – mainly in the higher elevations. If there’s any rain in the Las Vegas metro area, it will only be a sprinkle or two with zero accumulation.

CLOUD COVER MAY KEEP THE HIGH UNDER 100 TOMORROW!

Sunshine returns Thursday starting a slow climb on the temeprature rollercoaster:

THURSDAY     100/78

FRIDAY           102/80

SATURDAY     106/82

SUNDAY         110/84

MONDAY        108/86

TUESDAY       108/86

