LAS VEGS ( KLAS ) – The National Weather Service’s WIND ADVISORY for Las Vegas expired at 5am – but it’s still going to be windy most of the day Monday and Tuesday.



Under a mostly sunny sky the high temp dips below 100 to 98 with north winds to 30mph.

Wind continues tonight and tomorrow with gusts to 30mph.

After a low in the mid 70s, Tuesday’s high will be around 96.



Triple-digit heat returns for a few days with highs of 102 Wednesday, 106 Thursday, 104 Friday and 100 Saturday.



The current forecast calls for stormclouds to move up toward southern Nevada from Arizona during the day Friday leading to SLIGHT chances for rain Saturday.