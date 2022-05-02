LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – It’s going to be another week with lots of wind and an up-&-down ride on the temperature rollercoaster.

The only active weather alert is a Wind Advisory in San Bernardino county starting at 4 this afternoon and scheduled to run until 4 tomorrow morning.

Advisory or not, Las Vegas will still see plenty of strong gusts from the southwest at up to 40mph through this afternoon and tonight.

As an area of low pressure moves to the east the wind direction will shift to the north tomorrow, but we’re still expecting wind up to 25mph.

After a sunny high near 90 Monday, Tuesday temps will drop to the low 80s, only to jump to the mid-to-upper 90s by Thursday and Friday.

More wind Friday and Saturday will drop temps to the low 80s Sunday