Nate’s 8-Day Forecast – Monday, June 21, 2021

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – NO MORE EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING. *BUT​* there are Red Flag / Fire Weather Warnings for southern Nevada today and tomorrow.

Even without an Excessive Heat Warning, it’s still going to be HOT.



Under a sunny sky Monday’s high will be around 109.



It’s also going to get windy as the day goes on. Southwest winds will be up to 15mph during the day, picking up to near 30mph by evening.

Clear tonight with the low in the mid 80s.



Daytime highs will slide to 104 Tuesday and 102 Wednesday before another area of high pressure settles over the area mid-week, sending afternoon temps back up.

Look for more clouds than sun Wednesday with slight chances for thunderstorms over the surrounding high country.

We’ll be going for 104 Thursday, 106 Friday, 108 Saturday and maybe 110 Sunday.