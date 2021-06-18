Nate’s 8-Day Forecast – Friday, June 18, 2021

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues until 8pm Sunday.

We will likely see stormclouds in the area this afternoon. We’re not forecasting any measurable rain at all, but lightning is a distinct possibility. These are called DRY thunderstorms

We’re forecasting a high of 114 today, 1 degree short of the record. Like yesterday, though, there’s a good chance that this morning’s low will a be a record for the WARMEST OVERNIGHT LOW.

Mostly sunny for the weekend, with a possible record-tying 114 for Saturday. 112 for Fathers Day where the record is the all-time high for Las Vegas: 117.

Summer officially begins at 8:32pm Sunday.