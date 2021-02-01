Nate’s 8-Day Forecast for Monday morning, Feb. 1, 2021

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Mostly cloudy but no rain for Las Vegas. There may be a couple of periods of pasing virga (Nate’s weather word for this is Evap-O-Rain). The high will be in the upper 50s

Mt Charleston has a better chance at an additional dusting of snow above 6,000ft.



Partly cloudy tonight with the low again in the mid 40s.



Mostly sunny for the next couple of days with highs reaching the mid 60s.



The next chance for rain will be Thursday and/or Friday, but you’ll notice more wind than anything.