Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Wednesday morning

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is still in effect. It’s scheduled to run until 8pm tomorrow (Thursday).

There *may* be some triple-digit relief in sight: the 7-day forecast has a high of “only” 98 for next Tuesday.


For the here and now, daytime highs are staying well above normal, with today’s high forecast at 109, which would tie the current record for the date,

Over the next several days we’ll be seeing a mostly sunny sky with these forecast temps:


TODAY             109


THURSDAY     86 / 108

FRIDAY           84 / 108

SATURDAY     82 / 106

SUNDAY        80 / 104


MONDAY      78 / 100

TUESDAY      76 / 98

