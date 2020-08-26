Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Wednesday morning

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is still in effect. It’s scheduled to run until 8pm tomorrow (Thursday).

There *may* be some triple-digit relief in sight: the 7-day forecast has a high of “only” 98 for next Tuesday.



For the here and now, daytime highs are staying well above normal, with today’s high forecast at 109, which would tie the current record for the date,

Over the next several days we’ll be seeing a mostly sunny sky with these forecast temps:



TODAY 109



THURSDAY 86 / 108

FRIDAY 84 / 108

SATURDAY 82 / 106

SUNDAY 80 / 104



MONDAY 78 / 100

TUESDAY 76 / 98