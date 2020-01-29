Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Wednesday morning, Jan. 29. 2020

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Mostly sunny and WINDY. Plus: Mother Nature brought a surprise to southern Nevadans with a fast moving round of brief sprinkles just before sunrise.

The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Wind Advisory from 10am to 8pm Wednesday for gusts up to 40mph.

Here in town, north wind up to 30mph will make the high in the low 60s feel a little chillier than that.

Wind continues to 20mph tonight with the low in the low 40s. We’re still talking about a big weekend warm-up with highs at or above 70 – before another string system brings back windy condition Sunday night and a big temp drop into Monday – maybe a 20 degree temp drop.