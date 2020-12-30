Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Wednesday morning, December 30, 2020

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – We’ll call this the “inbetween” day. After strong wind yesterday and even strong wind tomorrow (New Year’s Eve) today will start out with plenty of sunshine and generally light wind.



As the next weather system gets closer there will be increasing clouds as the day goes by. Winds will start to pick up but shouldn’t be more than 20mph.



The low tomorrow morning will be in the mid 30s.



For the last day of 2020 expect increasing winds and clouds. North winds may gust between 20 and 30mph. The high will be around 55.



For the first day of 2021, the strong north wind will begin to die down. After a morning low in the upper 30s the January 1 high temp will be around 56.



Look for a partly cloudy first weekend of the new year with highs climbing to the upper 50s.