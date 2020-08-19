Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING CONTINUES – scheduled to run through 10pm Thursday.

We’re also watching Hurricane Genevieve off the southern tip of the Baja peninsula. Extended forecast computers disagree on any possible impact for our area



Another record high temp is expected this afternoon (112 would beat the current record for this date – 111)



TUESDAY’S HIGH OF 114 IS THE HIGHEST TEMP OF THE YEAR SO FAR

Thursday’s forecast high (112) would also beat the current record for the date (110).

Friday’s forecast high (111) wouldalso beat the current record for the date (110).



Overnight lows are also staying well-above average (between 85 and 90), possibly setting records (for warmest overnight lows).

The stretch of consecutive days with a high temp at or above 110 is expected to end Saturday when the high may “only” reach 108.