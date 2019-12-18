Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Wednesday morning, Dec. 18, 2019

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A mix of sun and clouds with temps staying well below normal. We made it to 50 Tuesday, and that’s also the forecast high for today.



We’re expecting waves of clouds off and on heading into and through the weekend.

After that: STAY TUNED FOR UPDATES ON A *POSSIBLE*

WET CHRISTMAS IN LAS VEGAS? WHITE CHRISTMAS FOR THE MOUNTAINS?



It’s WAY TOO SOON to say for sure, as the National Weather Service’s extended forecast computers are arguing with themselves over a series of rain bands and their timing.



Temps are still forecast to slowly rise to 60 by Sunday before backing down again with the increasing chances for rain



Overnight lows that have been in the low 30s will end up in the low 40s for Christmas Eve DAY.

Stay with the 8NewsNow #StormTracker8 team for all your weather information.