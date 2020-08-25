Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Tuesday mornng

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The National Weather Service has issued another EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING. It’s in effect until Thursday evening.

The Weather Service points out that overnight lows in the upper 80s can contribute to heat stress, not to mention the obvious dangers of exposure to afternoon temps around 110.

Overnight lows for the rest of the week (we’re at 93 at 3am today): Wednesday 86. Thursday 86, Friday 84, Saturday 84, Sunday 80.

Monsoon moisture that brought widely scattered thunderstorms appears to be moving to the east and southeast – although stormy looking clouds can’t be completely ruled out (mainly over surround high country).

We’re going for a high of 109 this afternoon (the record high for this date is 111).

We’ll be at 108 Wednesday and Thursday before the high pressure squeezing down on us eases off a degree or two into the weekend.

The current forecast calls for an overnight low dipping into the upper 70s for next Tuesday morning