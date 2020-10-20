Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Tuesday morning, Oct. 20, 2020

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Staying hot (for this time of year) with both daytime highs and overnight lows running about 10 degrees above normal today and tomorrow. There is more California wildfire smoke drifting in and out of our area.

BIG CHANGES COMING LATER IN THE WEEK



Chances for rain have slipped out of the picture, but some extended forecast computers are suggesting that by next Monday, the daytime high could drop to the 60s. Don’t take this for gospel, though: the forecast will likely change over the next few days.

There will be several days of strong wind starting Thursday. That’s what will bring temps down. From the upper 80s Thursday, Friday and Saturday are expected to top out in the low 80s. For Sunday, we’re forecasting a high of 74 and for Monday: 68. Overnight lows will slide, too. Friday and Saturday will see lows of 60. For Sunday: upper 50s and for Monday maybe a low of 50.