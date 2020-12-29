Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Tuesday morning, December 29, 2020

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Mostly sunny and breezy (northerly winds to 20mph) with the high reaching 55 (up a couple of degrees from yesterday’s 53).



Mostly clear and chilly tonight with the low around 35.



Wednesday is when we start looking upstream for the next strong weather system. The day will start out mostly sunny but clouds will build throughout the day with a high of 53.



Mostly cloudy Wednesday night with the low again around 35.



The wind will really start to pick up during the day on News Year’s Eve (Thursday). Northerly gusts could reach 30mph and last past midnight. The high temp for the last day of 2020: 53. There may be some rain with this system, but not for Las Vegas.



Still breezy/windy to start 2021 with Friday’s high reaching 54.