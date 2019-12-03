Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Tuesday morning, Dec. 3, 2019

Rain expected Wednesday; snow in the high country around Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Mostly cloudy but generally mild today (Tuesday) with the high in the upper 50s.

Rain isn’t expected until the overnight hours. Not much wind with the low tonight in the mid 40s.

There’s a winter weather advisory for the mountains around Las Vegas. that’s starts at 4 Wednesday morning and runs until 10 Wednesday night.

Rain off and on throughout the day Wednesday in Las Vegas with total accumulation between a quarter and a half inch.

