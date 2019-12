LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Mostly sunny – and still cooler!

After a high of 50 Monday, we may not get out of the upper 40S today.

Wind shouldn’t as big of a factor here in town, but the National Weather Service has issued a Lake Wind Advisory for lakes Mead and Mohave for gusts up to 40mph until 5pm. Mostly clear and the low 30s tonight.

WINTER officially begins at 8:19pm Saturday – but the first full day of winter (Sunday) may see a high of 60.