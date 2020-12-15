Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Tuesday morning, Dec. 15, 2020

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – In the ongoing back-and-forth between sunshine and periods of cloudiness, today will be mostly sunny.

Persistent winds that we thought would have died down by now were still gusting up to 30mph through the overnight hours.

They *should* die down during the day, although they are bringing slightly cooler air: after 57 for Monday’s high, we’re going for 55 today. With wind stirring things up this morning, the low stayed in the 40s. Tonight it’ll go down to the mid 30s.

There will be a little bit of a warming trend with 56 the forecast high for tomorrow and 60 for Thursday.