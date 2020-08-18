Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING from the National Weather Service continues (currently scheduled to run until 10pm Thursday)

We’re going for another record high today: 113 would beat the current record high for this date (111).



High pressure remains firmly in control, although monsoon moisture is trying hard to work its way into our area. Storms are more likely over northwest Arizona, but can’t be ruled out for southern Nevada.



The extreme heat will continue tomorrow with Wednesday’s forecast high of 113 also set to break the current record righ for August 19 (also 111).



Overnight lows are also threatening records – as the WARMEST lows for each given date.