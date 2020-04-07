Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Tuesday morning, April 7, 2020

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Winter Storm Warnings continue for the Spring and Sheep mountains until tomorrow evening (Wednesday) with up to a foot of new snow still expected.

For Las Vegas: after scattered showers Monday night with less than a tenth of an inch accumulation, we’re expecting more of the same during the day on Tuesday. That means lots of clouds with off and on waves of light rain.

Rain chances increase Tuesday night and Wednesday, but – for now – we’re not anticipating heavy showers. More like periods of light rain that may become moderate at times. Total accumulation by Thursday morning may top out at just under half an inch

Afternoon high temps today and tomorrow will be in the mid 60s, then will be noticeably cooler Thursday with the high dipping into the upper 50s. Morning lows Thursday and Friday will be in the mid-to-upper 40s.

We’re still forecasting sunshine and a warming trend Friday and into the weekend with Sunday’s high making it to 80