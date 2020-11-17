Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Tue., Nov. 17, 2020

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Mostly sunny and warm with increasing breezes this afternoon.



The high today will be around 76. The record high for this date is 81.



Southwest wind will pick up to 15, maybe 20mph this afternoon.



Mostly sunny and a little windier tomorrow with the high 77 (the record high for tomorrow’s date is 79).



Southwesterly gusts will increase to 25mph during the day Wednesday.



A few more clouds with less wind are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday with a steady drop in high temps:



Thursday: 72/52

Friday: 70/50

Saturday: 66/48

Sunday: 64/44

Monday: 63/43