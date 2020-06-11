1  of  4
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Thursday morning, June 11, 2020

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – TRIPLE DIGITS RETURN; WIND WAITING IN THE WINGS.

High pressure remains in control, allowing for a return of triple digit temps today and tomorrow under a sunny sky. High: 102

Strong wind builds during the day Friday with southeasterly gusts up to 30mph by afternoon.

Those winds usher in a 10 degree temp drop, with Saturday’s high down to the low 90s.

Mostly sunny Sunday with the high in the mid 90s before another area of high pressure settles in sending the mercury back over the century mark for Monday and Tuesday.

